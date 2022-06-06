Brazil Presidential Front-Runner Lula Isolated with COVID

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, BRAZIL - MARCH 10: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president, speaks during a press conference after convictions against him were annulled at the Sindicato dos Metalurgicos do ABC on March 10, 2021 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court, annulled on Monday the criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the grounds that the city of Curitiba court did not have the authority to try him in court for corruption charges and he must be retried in federal courts in the capital, Brasilia. The decision means Lula regains his political rights and would be eligible to run for office in 2022. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly wed wife Janja tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will remain isolated for the next few days, the leftist leader and front-runner for the October election said on Twitter.

They are both well, Lula with no symptoms and his wife with mild symptoms, the message said. The tweet included the diagnosis issued by his doctor Roberto Kalil.

Recent polls show Lula has increased his advantage over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, with pollster Datafolha finding 48% of voters backing him. read more

Lula, a 76-year-old widower, last month married sociologist Rosangela da Silva, 55, known as Janja.

