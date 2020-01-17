Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Relations Ernesto Araújo announced on his Twitter that Brazil decided to suspend its participation in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, Celac.

“Celac had been showing no results in the defense of democracy in any field; on the contrary, it made room for non-democratic regimes like those of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua,” Minister Araújo wrote, adding that Brazil is bent on working with all democracies in the region.

Celac is an inter-governmental regional bloc comprising 33 countries. It was created in February 2010 during the Latin American and Caribbean Unity Summit, in Mexico City. It is an heir of the Rio Group and the Latin American and Caribbean Summit on Integration and Development, Calc. The group’s main objectives are political coordination, dialog, and the development of member countries.