Brazil Tackling Homelessness With Little Boxes.

“It’s a way of looking after people based on the well-known international concept of Housing First, offering housing as the first step in helping to get them back on their feet,” explains Carlos Bezerra Junior, who is the social welfare secretary at São Paulo City Hall, which is in charge of the project.

“Traditionally, those who are living on the streets are mostly male with some mental problems and issues with their families,” says Raquel Rolnik, professor at the Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning of the University of São Paulo.

“Now we are talking about entire families living on the street. So clearly the issue is housing – the idea that the city administration is mobilising to address the topic of housing is good news.”

But, she says, the micro-houses are not a perfect solution.

“There is a lot of criticism about the format, the concentration of tiny homes grouped together in the same place, forming ghettos,” she explains.