SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Brazil will give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with compromised immune systems and those over the age of 70 beginning in mid-September, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Johnson & Johnson(JNJ.N), or Pfizer (PFE.N) will be used for the booster shots, the ministry said in a statement.

The information differs from remarks on Tuesday byHealth Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who had said vulnerable people and over 80-year-olds would receive an additional jab of the Pfizer.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant and new research suggesting diminished effectiveness of vaccines over time has led many countries to propose an additional dose to reinforce protection.

Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine, which was used for many elderly people in Brazil because it was the earliest available in large quantities, is not part of the plans outlined for the booster shots.

The extra shots will be administered to those with vulnerable immune systems 28 days after their second dose. For those 70 and over, the ministry stipulated a six-month interval before applying a booster shot.

Also starting next month, the gap between the first and second shots of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will fall to eight weeks from 12 weeks for all those vaccinated in Brazil.

Brazil has had more than 20.6 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 575,000 fatalities due to the virus.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 123.9 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, or about 59% of the population.

Some 55.7 million had been completelyimmunized, or about 26.5% of the country’s population, the data showed.

St Lucia could be added to the UK’s travel red list, as ministers prepare to update the traffic-light system for the final time this summer.

Covid data analyst Tim White warned PA news agency that the Caribbean island is “in real peril” of being put on the red list as “the numbers keep getting worse”.

This would mean travellers arriving in the UK from St Lucia would be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights on their arrival, at a starting price of £2,285 per adult.

He said Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria and Ghana could also face being added to the red list today.

On the positive side, Turkey has said it expects to be removed from the red list and there is also pressure for restrictions to be eased on passengers arriving from Pakistan.

This would mean all passengers would be allowed into the UK again as long as they test negative for Covid before travelling. Some will have to isolate at home for up to 10 days, while those who were fully vaccinated in the UK, Europe or US with a drug approved by their respective regulators could skip quarantine altogether.

India reported 46,164 new Covid cases and 607 deaths in the latest 24 hour period, according to data released by the health ministry on Thursday.

The figures compare to 37,593 new cases and 648 deaths the previous day.

India’s official total death toll currently stands at 436,365.

In the UK, teachers and families are being urged to take precautions to reduce outbreaks of the winter sickness bug before pupils return to school next week.

As Covid restrictions have eased, health officials have been alerted to a surge in norovirus outbreaks, particularly in nurseries and child-care settings.

A report by Public Health England (PHE) warns that further rises could be seen in coming months. Norovirus is highly infectious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea but usually passes in a couple of days.

  • Moderna Inc says it has withheld supply of about 1.63 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in Japan after a report of contamination of vials with particulate matter, which it suspects involves a production line in Spain.
  • New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has dismissed criticism of her ambitious elimination strategy to stamp out Covid, as the country’s outbreak grows, saying the approach has saved lives and will continue to do so.
  • The Australian state of New South Wales has reported a record 1,029 cases, with hospitals in Sydney, the epicentre of the outbreak, struggling to cope with the rise in patients. The nurses union says multiple facilities are under “enormous pressure” and have “very little capacity” in their emergency departments.
  • The scientists dispatched to China by the WHO to discover Covid’s origins said that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast”. They appeared to be attempting to reframe their original finding, which said a lab leak was “extremely unlikely”, after details emerge on how terms were agreed with Chinese officials.
  • Brazil announced it will give Covid booster shots to immunosuppressed or vulnerable people, and citizens over the age of 80, after it emerged yesterday it had leaked its supply contract with Pfizer – showing it provided the pharma giant with indemnity from possible citizen lawsuits over potential adverse events after it provided jabs at cheaper prices.
  • Papua New Guinea has banned all repatriation flights from India, after accusing the country’s high commission of a deliberate “deception” that resulted in passengers infected with Covid-19 arriving in the country.
  • Taiwan reported zero community cases of Covid-19 for the first time since its biggest outbreak began in May, killing more than 800 people. Residents had lived a largely normal life for most of 2020 and early 2021, albeit with closed borders.
  • The emergence of the Delta variant means that vaccination may not prove to be the magic bullet that many governments hoped for, a new report by the Economist Intelligence Unit said. It called on political leaders to rethink their Covid strategy to adapt it for the long term.

