Brazil’s Lula Says Meeting Fell Through  Because Ukraine’s Zelensky Was Late

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan fell through because Zelensky was late.

“I had an interview, a bilateral one with Ukraine here in this room at 3:15 p.m. We waited and received the information that he was late,” Lula said.

Zelensky “did not show up … Clearly he had appointments and he couldn’t come,” Lula said.

Zelensky had earlier played down the fact he did not meet with Lula.