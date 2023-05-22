Brazil’s Lula Says Meeting Fell Through  Because Ukraine’s Zelensky Was Late

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during his visit to the Brazilian Navy Command, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan fell through because Zelensky was late.

“I had an interview, a bilateral one with Ukraine here in this room at 3:15 p.m. We waited and received the information that he was late,” Lula said.

Zelensky “did not show up … Clearly he had appointments and he couldn’t come,” Lula said.

Zelensky had earlier played down the fact he did not meet with Lula.

Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Tom Hogue

