Brazil’s Lula Summons Ministers as Congress Seeks to Dilute Environmental Powers

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday summoned his environmental and indigenous affairs ministers for emergency talks after a congressional committee passed a bill gutting the ministries’ environmental oversight powers.

The measure, which requires approval on the lower house floor and the Senate to pass, represents Lula’s first major clash with a newly conservative Congress following significant gains by right-wing lawmakers in last year’s election.

“The game has begun,” Lula said at an industry event in Sao Paulo. “Now we are going to play and talk to Congress.”

But Lula also said at the same event that Brazil needs to continue to grow its meat and grains export industries, a sign of his conundrum.

Lula is under pressure to generate jobs in a long-lagging economy that has grown more dependent on environmentally threatening agricultural exports. Yet, he has staked his international reputation on slowing deforestation which surged under his predecessor, far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.