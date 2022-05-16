Brazil’s Ukrainian Diaspora Offers Familiar Comforts for Homesick Refugees

GUARAPUAVA, Brazil, May 13 (Reuters) – Far from the bomb blasts and constant sirens in her ruined home city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, eight-year-old Arina Hashlova practices her gymnastics routine daily at her new school in Brazil.

In a nearby apartment, a Ukrainian family says grace before a meal of cabbage salad, rice and fish, grateful for the food and safe haven Brazil provided them 7,000 miles from Kherson, the Black Sea port taken by Russian troops.

“We know that our house is occupied now by Russians, and they put mines all around it, a neighbor told me,” said Olga Martynchuk, from this quiet city in southern Brazil.

She and fellow refugees have discovered unexpected comforts in a distant pocket of the Ukrainian diaspora settled by countrymen fleeing other wars and oppression over a century ago.

“We never imagined they would have Ukrainian traditions and food here, dress in Ukrainian clothes and speak our language. It is very touching for all of us,” said the mother of four.

The trauma of the war is still fresh. Arina’s mother Maryna Hashlova recalls the horrors of Russian bombardment in Kharkiv.

“We thought it would end soon. The sirens were sounding constantly. Our children had to get dressed and hide in the cellar several times a night,” she said.

Moscow calls the conflict “a special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its southern neighbor.