BREEF Honoured with 2023 National Youth Award for “Youth Organization of the Year”

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) received the 2023 National Youth Award for “Youth Organization of the Year” at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s 37th annual ceremony.

This prestigious honour coincides with BREEF’s 30-year anniversary of dedicated marine conservation efforts, amplifying the significance of the accolade.

Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, underscored the importance of these awards, which are given during national youth month, to celebrate exceptional achievements and pay tribute to those who have consistently demonstrated excellence in their respective areas.

Under the theme “Youth Excellence is the Standard,” this year’s awards highlight the remarkable contributions of individuals and youth organizations to the nation.

Over the past three decades, BREEF has been at the forefront of equipping educators with vital marine conservation and sustainability knowledge through teacher training workshops, training the trainers and supporting the next generation of environmental stewards.

Schools across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have the opportunity to participate in BREEF’s Eco Schools Bahamas programme and attain Green Flag status, striving for excellence in environmental action and education, and joining an international network in 68 countries around the world.

BREEF’s multifaceted youth initiatives include summer sea camps, community snorkels, beach cleanups, a youth environmental reporting programme, and conservation competitions, all tailored to empower and engage young people in environmental preservation.

The Bahamas Environmental Steward Scholars (BESS) programme stands as a testament to BREEF’s commitment to nurturing local young aspiring environmentalists. This scholarship, offered in collaboration with the Cape Eleuthera Island School, has provided comprehensive training for numerous Bahamian scholars, many of whom have gone on to make significant contributions to the field of marine conservation and island sustainability.

BREEF gratefully accepts this national award with unwavering commitment to advancing the conservation of the Bahamian marine environment that sustains the Bahamian way of life.