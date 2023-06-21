Bret Still Coming: Some Hopes It May Weaken, but Heavy Rains Expected.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 21st, 2023.

Tropical storm Bret is still coming and may even have reached 60 knots hurricane force winds, but high-level counterwinds are likely to weaken rather than strengthen the storm, which may eventually fade out in the Caribbean and never hit mainland north or central America, says the National Hurricane Center in the US.

If St. Kitts and Nevis is affected, it is likely that the twin islands will be in the more northerly part of the storm.

However all Caribbean residents should still prepare for the worst as there may be heavy rains and high winds throughout the area on Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Bret is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some increase in strength is possible before Bret reaches the Caribbean Sea.

Through Saturday, storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to Grenada, including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Isolated urban flooding is also possible.

Source: National Hurricane Center, Miami.