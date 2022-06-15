Brick Kiln Community Donates Funds for Medical Assistance

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2022) — Two members of the St. James Parish, both dialysis patients, were elated and expressed gratitude for the financial assistance they received on June 11, 2022, from the proceeds of a community exercise on Whit Monday, June 6, 2022 which raised a total of EC$14,897.44 which was shared equally.

Mr. Fitzroy Warner from Brick Kiln and Mr. Lester Pemberton from Rawlins Pasture in reacting to the donation which was presented by Ms. Leonne Jeffers, on behalf of the Brick Kiln Community Group at a ceremony at the Franklyn Browne Community Centre at Combermere, thanked the community for their combined efforts to assist them with their medical expenses.

“I must say thanks to the community of Brick Kiln, to Amoy and his team, to Minister [Alexis] Jeffers for this great gesture.

Lester and I are on dialysis. I am on dialysis for about 4 ½ years now. Lester is still young in it but we have our challenges and it’s a very expensive venture.

“On behalf of me and my family, my son is here, thanks to the community and Mr. Jeffers and all who had a part to play in this venture. We’re really happy, really, really, really, really happy for this. Thanks Amoy!” he said.

Mr. Warner admitted that when he was initially contacted about the fundraiser, he was uncertain of it becoming a reality.

“When Amoy brought the idea to me, I didn’t think he would pull it off. Honestly! He said ‘I’m gonna do this for you,’ and he called me back in about two days and said ‘I have everything under control. I have the food; I have the breakfast; I have the drinks; I have the music.’ I said, Amoy, you sure? He said ‘Yeah I have it under control. We gonna do this’ and I’m happy, really happy. Thanks again everybody,” he said.

Meantime, reacting to the gesture, a thankful Mr. Pemberton said he was appreciative.

“I want to say thank you to everyone. I really appreciate this… I just want to say thanks to everybody. Thanks to Minister Jeffers, Ms. Shaniele Skeete and Amoy and everybody else, Cassandra, my good friend. Thank all you very much. I really appreciate it. Thanks a million!” he said.

He noted that after he was told by a fellow community member what was being planned, he contacted Warner whom he stated continues to help him get through his medical journey.

The fund-raiser was spearheaded by Mr. Amoy Nisbett and Mr. Jamal Daniel who worked with Minister Jeffers to make the event a reality.

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Area Representative for the Parish of St. James’, in brief remarks thanked all who assisted in bringing the event to fruition and also the patrons who came from far and wide.

He described the community effort as a testimony to their hard work and dedication, a demonstration of true community spirit, which is consistent with what Brick Kiln Village is known for.

The ceremony was chaired by Ms. Shaniele Skeete of the Brick Kiln Community Group