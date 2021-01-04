BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 3 the Police responded to a report that a body was found on Herbert’s Beach.

Upon arrival, the motionless body of 61-year-old Myron Jeffers of Brick Kiln was found lying on the ground close to his vehicle. The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Jeffers dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are appealing to anyone has any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 663-5414, the Newcastle Police Station at 469-9326 or their nearest Police Station.