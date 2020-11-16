The UK Secretary of Health says the UK will be ready to roll on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on December 1st.

“We’re working very closely with the company. We’ll be ready to roll it out as soon as it comes, we’ll be ready from the first of December…, but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas”. That’s what Matt Hancock told BBC TV recently.

The global coronavirus tally has now surpassed 54 million, while the death toll has reached 1.3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The most affected countries are the US (11 million infected, 246,000 deaths), India (8.8 million cases, 129,000 fatalities), and Brazil (5.8 million cases, and over 165,000 deaths).

A number of European countries have introduced lockdowns to curb the second wave of coronavirus, with quarantines imposed in France, Germany, the UK, Austria, Hungary, and Belgium. Italy, Spain, and other countries also introduced severe measures, including regional lockdowns and curfews.

Meanwhile UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chipped in to say that the vaccine could be in Christmas stocking this year, and declared himself to be “as fit as a butcher’s dog” in spite of a recent re-exposure to Covid-19, from which he had previously recovered.