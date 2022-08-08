Brit Boy 8 Survives Shark Attack on Bahamas Holiday

- Advertisement -

An eight-year-old boy has been left with leg injuries after being attacked by three sharks while on holiday in The Bahamas.

His horrified dad said the terrifying incident was like ‘a scene out of Jaws‘.

British schoolboy, Finley Downer, was on holiday with his family when the attack took place.

Together with his dad Michael, 44, and siblings, Lily, nine, and Emily, 12, they’d gone on a five-island excursion which included guided swimming with pigs and a visit to Compass Cay, a protected harbour.

While on the trip the children saw a group of nurse sharks swimming in a nearby lagoon.

Unaware that the animals were feeding on scraps being thrown to them, the children went over, which is when the horrifying attack took place.

The family were on holiday in The Bahamas when the attack happened. Credit: Shutterstock

“Suddenly, I heard terrified scream and saw dozens circling Finley,” Mr Downer told The Sun. “There was so much blood. Bits of his leg were hanging off.

“My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.”

The boy was dragged to safety by his sister Lily, before being taken to the nearest hospital on a golf buggy.

His dad then had to pay £2,000 to take his son to Nassau where he underwent a three-hour operation.

Finley had to be dragged to safety by his sister. Credit: Shutterstock

The family are now back at their home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but Finley now has to use a wheelchair while he waits for his legs to heal.

Mr Downer, who works as sales manager, has been left livid at the tour guides of the trip, after they told him the sharks were safe.