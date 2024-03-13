British Couple Found Dead At Paradise Beach In Carriacou.

- Advertisement -

A British woman is suspected of drowning on holiday in Grenada trying to save her husband, who had also got into difficulty in the water and also died.

Police on the Caribbean island believe David John Foster, 77, might have had a heart attack while in the sea at Paradise Beach in Carriacou.

His wife Rosaline, 76, later died in hospital, Royal Grenada Police Force told BBC News.

A post-mortem examination will determine the couple’s cause of death.

The couple had been at Paradise Beach near the village of L’Esterre on the island of Carriacou, part of Grenada, when Mr Foster got into difficulty on Saturday.

Police found him lying in the sand. He was declared dead at the scene by a doctor, police said.

Mrs Foster was taken to Princess Royal Hospital where she was examined and pronounced dead.

Speaking to BBC News, Cpl Ardell Lewis said: “The basic facts seem to suggest the man may have suffered a heart attack and the lady may have gone to his assistance, and she probably would have drowned.”

Police said the couple were retired and with other family at the time.

The force is continuing to investigate their deaths.

The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

Paradise Beach was voted best Caribbean beach in 2022 famed for its clear waters and turquoise waters.

Carriacou is the second-largest island within the state of Grenada.

Source: BBC.