British Home Secretary Suella Braverman Fired (Again!), Cleverly Takes Over Hotseat.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

She also wrote an article regarded as inflammatory for the Daily Mail and although she submitted it to the Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street for approval, she refused to make suggested edits and went ahead and published the article, which put her directly at loggerheads with the Prime Minister.

The government said on Monday that Braverman has left her job as part of a cabinet shuffle ahead of a general election expected next year.

This is the second time that Braverman, was was named after the character of Sue-Ellen Ewing in the American TV drama Dallas, has been fired from the position. On the first occasion she was fired for sending a government document to a parliamentary colleage using personal e-mail, which is considered a serious misconduct offence in the UK.

Following her dismissal, Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”.

“I will have more to say in due course,” she added.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counterprotests in Britain.

Braverman, who was appointed to the post when Sunak became prime minister on October 25, 2022, was replaced by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

In turn, Cleverly’s old job was assigned to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The Rt Hon @JamesCleverly MP has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/5evoQrZE5k — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Cleverly moves into her position from his former spot at the Foreign Office. Cleverly was born in England, but his mother originates from Sierra Leone. He is a Lt. Colonel in the military reserves and has held several jobs in private business as well as in various levels of government.

As Cleverly moved sideways from the Foreign Office to the Home Office, his place as Foreign Secretary has been taken by former Prime Minister David Cameron, who will now be known as Lord Cameron. He will be given a place in the House of Lords as he is no longer a Member of Parliament.