British Virgin Islands Has Started Work on Crown Land Allocation Register.

Smith-Berkeley said, “By the time this review is done, what we will have is a register that delineates all the crown land that we have available in the country, who applied, the size of the area of land acquired as well as how much they paid for this land. In other words, complete transparency.”

The Permanent Secretary said once the register is completed and operational, it will be available for the public’s information on crown land that is available for purchasing.

Mr. Berkeley further stated, “Once someone has an interest for purchasing land, they will be directed to this particular register on the Government’s website to see where land is available, how much is available, for either commercial or residential purposes, or agricultural purposes.

“This will give persons an insight of exactly what they are looking for, avoiding persons having to guess when they are applying.”

Land in the British Virgin Islands falls into two categories: Crown Land (estimated at around 39 percent of the territory) and Private Land (61 percent of the territory).

However, these numbers are approximate and are complicated by the fact that Crown Land may include reclaimed land and seabed that is under the ocean.

Further complications exist in cases where individuals have in the past undertaken payment plans to purchase Crown land, but have never completed the purchase.