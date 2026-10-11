BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–Premier defends charter fees amid dispute with USVI

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TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 11, CMC — Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley has defended increased charter fees that have drawn complaints from operators in the neighbouring US Virgin Islands, saying the charges apply to commercial activity and are not aimed specifically at USVI vessels.

Speaking on the government’s Virgin Islands Voice programme, Wheatley said recreational vessels travelling between the territories without conducting charters are not subject to the commercial licensing fees.

“What we’re doing is we’re charging a fee for a license, for conducting commercial activity within the Virgin Islands,” he said.

USVI charter operators have complained about the economic impact of reduced access to BVI waters following the fee increases.

Wheatley said the charges apply to all foreign vessels conducting charter operations and that fees for BVI-based operators had also risen substantially.

He said local operators pay lower rates because they contribute more directly to the territory’s economy through provisioning, boat repairs and marina rentals.

The premier also said responsibility for the local matters underlying the dispute rests with the elected BVI government, responding to suggestions that US federal officials would ultimately need to negotiate with Britain.

He said relations with the USVI are devolved to the BVI government, which has authority to regulate the territory’s waters. The US federal government retains responsibility for some matters on the USVI side, he added.

Wheatley pointed to the Inter-Virgin Islands Council as the existing mechanism for addressing issues between the neighbouring territories.

He said the council was intended to allow the territories to resolve their own disputes without relying on their administering powers, although British involvement would be necessary if the United States intervened on behalf of the USVI.