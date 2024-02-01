British Virgin Islands Seeking Public Feedback On Immigration Policy.

- Advertisement -

Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley is inviting members of the public to submit feedback on new Immigration Policy proposals which may be found on the government website.

In a statement yesterday, Premier Wheatley stated, “Today we unveil the final draft of the Government’s new Immigration Policy, which is a testament to our collective vision and commitment to the sustainable development of the Territory. This policy is the culmination of extensive consultations across our islands, embodying the voices and aspirations of our people.”

The Premier explained that the policy’s foundation is focused on creating a balance between economic growth, cultural integration and social stability.

He further stated that the policy will not only recognise the invaluable contributions of immigrants to the Virgin Islands community, but will also safeguard the interests and heritage of Virgin Islanders.

Premier Wheatley said the new Immigration Policy proposes planning and decision making processes that will inform the sustainable management of statuses granted.

He added that a careful analysis of labour market needs, population density, and availability of resources will ensure balanced growth. This approach he said will allow for a more controlled and beneficial immigration process, contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of the Virgin Islands.

The proposed policy and stakeholder report is now accessible on the Government’s website, according to the USVI Government press release, however at time of press it was not found on the website and a link was not provided.

Persons are encouraged to submit their feedback to mtcsd@gov.vg by Friday, February 2.

The Government of the Virgin Islands states that it is committed to the sustainable development of the Territory through the execution of policies and programmes that will contribute to the social and economic progress of the Territory.