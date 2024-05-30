Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsBroadcasting Corporation Of The Bahamas Executives And Staff, Family And Friends Celebrated ZNS Radio Station’s 88th Anniversary By Observer News - May 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas executives and staff, family and friends celebrated ZNS Radio Station's 88th Anniversary at Pilgrim Baptist Temple, St. James Road, on Sunday, giving thanks for what the radio station has accomplished for these 700 islands, and looking to aspirations for the future. - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas executives and staff, family and friends celebrated ZNS Radio Station’s 88th Anniversary at Pilgrim Baptist Temple, St. James Road, on Sunday, giving thanks for what the radio station has accomplished for these 700 islands, and looking to aspirations for the future. - Advertisement -