Browne’s A&B Labor Party With One Seat Win

(Antigua Newsroom) – The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party has won the January 18, 2023 general election in Antigua and Barbuda according to declared results. Prime Minister Gaston Browne will be sworn in today, a national holiday.

His party won 9 of the 17 seats in the parliament at the time of this publication. The main opposition United Progressive Party won 6 seats at the time of this publication.

The Barbuda People’s movement won 1 seat.

Independent candidate Asot Michael won the hotly contested St. Peter seat. The St. George seat was won by Algernon Watts.