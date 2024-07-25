BTC Demonstrates Compassion & Community Spirit In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Beryl

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– The Boys Training Centre (BTC), dedicated to transforming the lives of young males in conflict with the law, has launched a commendable initiative to assist one of their own. Following significant hurricane damage to the roof of a staff member’s home, after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the boys at BTC have stepped forward to carry out essential repairs.

According to Leanna Wallace, Acting Manager of the Boys Training Centre, this initiative reflects the core values of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment and the Centre’s commitment to caring for those in their community.

“We took this initiative because we are the Ministry of Equity, and we care for people, especially those just around us. It is the right thing to do, to help out our neighbor. So when the staff initiated that they were in need, the boys decided to help them out,” stated Wallace.

The project addresses the immediate needs of a valued staff member and serves a broader purpose. This initiative is a testament to the Centre’s dedication to nurturing the personal growth of the wards under its care, promoting a sense of responsibility, community, and compassion.

“We are helping the boys to become model citizens and to reintegrate into society. We want them to have very good values that will assist them in the future,” Wallace added.

The BTC’s mission is to rehabilitate boys in trouble with the law, guiding them to become responsible and contributing members of society. By engaging in community-oriented projects such as this, the Centre aims to instill essential values of sharing and caring.