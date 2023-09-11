BUCKLEY’S HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

On September 9th , 2023, between 11PM and 11:30PM, officers of the Violent Crime Unit

(VCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) received reports of

gunfire heard in the Buckley’s area on St. Kitts.

Upon investigating, twenty-four (24)- year-old Deondre Browne, alias “Bush”, of New Road, St. Kitts, was observed lying motionless in the movie theatres’ parking lot.

Further examination revealed that Mr. Browne had been shot several times about the body. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Mr. Browne had been walking in the parking lot when two (2) armed assailants accosted him and opened fire. The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene and took some items of evidential value into custody. An investigation into the matter is in progress and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. Should anyone have information about this or any other crime, the Force encourages you to call the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by this

incident.