BUCKLEY’S SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION 

Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force MEDIA RELEASE- Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force responded to a report of gunshots heard in the Buckley’s Estate area on St. Kitts last evening (May 9 th, 2023,) just after 10PM.

An assessment of the scene revealed that the incident left two males with-fatal gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigations indicate that twenty-four (24) year-old Khalifa Liburd alias ‘BK’ of Buckley’s Housing, and twenty-two (22) year-oldGrenville Syder alias ‘Short Boss’ of Market Street, were approached by a single masked assailant who fired several shots in their direction before fleeing the scene. The CrimeScene Unit processed the crime scene and collected all items of evidential value.

Mr. Liburd and Mr. Syder are currently warded at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition after receiving treatment for their wounds. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the general public will be updated appropriately.