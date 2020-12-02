BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The 2021 Budget presentation will provide greater insight into the key functions and operations of the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, which was established in June following the general election.

The Budget Address will be delivered on December 15, by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in the Federal Parliament.

The Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development. In August, the minister said that the ministry aims to provide support to persons, especially innovation to creatives such as musicians, artists, videographers and others. This support will include helping creatives and entrepreneurs to grow and market their respective business.

At the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on December 1, Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel said that specific details about the new ministry will be shared December 8.

“We look forward to the exciting array of support that that ministry would put in place to support our creative and talented persons who would need assistance in terms of building that type of business,” said Mrs. Hazel.

The financial secretary added that skilled persons will be assisted to provide income for themselves.

“If these persons have gone out and trained how can we develop those skills and transform them [the persons] into entrepreneurs who can then not only provide jobs for themselves but employ other persons,” she added.

Other priority areas to be highlighted in the 2021 Budget Address are support for law and order, bolstering social safety net programmes, and strengthening relations with international partners.