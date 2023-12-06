Budget Debate Begins On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Notice has been given for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

During this session, the focus will be on presenting the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals for the 2024 fiscal year. Following this, budgetary debates will continue from Thursday, December 14, 2023.

According to Section 71 (3) of the National Assembly’s Standing Orders, following the Budget speech by the Minister of Finance, the motion for the second reading of the Bill will be seconded and the debate on it will be deferred to a later date as determined by the Minister of Finance.

Section 71 (4) specifies that the debate on the second reading of the Bill should focus solely on the financial and economic status of the State, and the broad principles of the Government’s policy and administrative approach as reflected in the Bill and the Estimates.

Furthermore, Section 71 (5) states that after the debate, the Appropriation Bill and the estimates will be sent to a Committee of the whole National Assembly, known as the Committee of Supply, for further deliberation.

The Appropriation (2024) Bill, 2023, is a legislative measure aimed at allocating funds for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year starting from 1st January 2024 and concluding on 31st December 2024.

The proceedings will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96.1 FM) and other participating stations. Additionally, live television coverage will be available on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis, as well as online streaming at www.zizonline.com.

Further information, including the Order Paper and other relevant documents, will be made available later. Interested individuals can also access copies of Bills on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service website at www.sknis.gov.kn, specifically in the Bills section.