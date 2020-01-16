Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the strength of the Federation’s robust economy was reflected by the significant boost in consumer spending on the two designated VAT Rate Days in Dec. 2019, particularly the large number of vehicles sold, while addressing the nation during his press conference Wednesday.

“For the two discounted VAT Rate Days in December 2019, our country recorded sales of 219 vehicles…at a cost of approximately $21 million — up from the $17 million recorded for vehicle sales in 2018, a substantial 23.5 percent increase in the dollar value of vehicles sold on the VAT Days,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The 2019 VAT Rate Days were Dec. 13 and 21. Of the 219 vehicles sold, 45 sales occurred in Nevis and 174 took place on St. Kitts. In 2014, there were 155 vehicles sold on VAT days and 197 vehicles were sold in 2018.

Dr. Harris noted the TDC Group of Companies was the largest beneficiary with 103 vehicles sold. S.L. Horsfords recorded 70 vehicle sales while C&C Auto Services sold a total of 46 vehicles.