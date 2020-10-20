Port Of Spain, Trinidad–October 19th, 2020–Following a report of a recent fire, by Keith Scotland, MP for Port of Spain South and local counselor Jenneil Frederick, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has stepped in to provide assistance to the affected family.

The home at #97 Concession Road Sea Lots was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday 17th October 2020. Mr Fortune lived there with his wife and five children.

Mere hours after the fire, officers attached to the Ministry’s National Social Development Program (NSDP) were onsite to immediately conduct assessments for disaster relief grants offered at the Ministry.

Earlier today, Monday 19th October, 2020, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator Donna Cox met with Fortune at the Ministry’s Head Office where he was presented with two food cards and a wheelchair for his son Roger, who has cerebral palsy.

The family is currently in receipt of Disability Assistance and Public Assistance Grants from the Ministry. All members of the family have also been assessed by an Officer of the Ministry’s National Family Services Division for counselling and psychosocial support.

The Ministry will also liaise with other government agencies where further assistance can be provided to help get the family back to some sort of normal life.

Mr. Fortune said he was very grateful for all the support provided to date, especially the wheelchair, as it will assist him in easily transporting his son, since his vehicle was also destroyed in the fire.

Minister Cox indicated that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will continue to provide assistance, as necessary, to Mr. Fortune and all other families that are affected by natural and other man-made disasters.

She also said that the Ministry intends to continue to provide a responsive social services delivery system to help people in need.