BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Businesses and enterprises in St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly encouraged to develop robust capacity rotation plans to ensure social distancing and limit congestion during the Discounted Value Added Tax (VAT) Rate Days slated for December 18 and 19.

“I encourage the development of a rotation plan to ensure social and physical distance, and reducing the crowded spaces,” explained Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force on the National Emergency Operations Center.

“This is going to be very critical going forward,” he said. “We know that some businesses will see some high volume of persons entering their businesses for shopping and we have to limit this in some way.”

Samuel encouraged businesses to reach out to the National COVID-19 Task Force for assistance if necessary.

Businesses are also asked to follow all other health and safety protocols that were established to keep everyone safe.

“I am appealing to the business places to develop a plan. It will be critically important for you to develop a plan as per sanitization and the process of ingress [enter] and egress [exit] from your enterprise,” said Samuel. “We also have to look at the security component of the business. How would you deal with traceability, who comes in and goes out, how long persons will remain inside of your enterprise or business and how do we safely carry out physical and social distancing. Equally important, how will you safeguard your staff and workers during such a time.”

Samuel encouraged consumers to play their part, adhere to all protocols, and assist businesses to effectively carry out their rotation plan.

“One of the discussions we had with one of the major business places is persons who like to come in and socialize, rather than shop,” concluded Samuel. “At this point, you have to take that responsibility in ensuring that you don’t go there to socialize but rather you go to do business and leave.”