By Monique Washington

A Brick Kiln Village Business has been found dead at Herbert’s Beach on Sunday (January 3) morning.

The body of contractor Myron “White “Jeffers was found mid-morning on Sunday under a tree at Herbert’s beach.

Upon arrival, the Observer noted a large number of vehicles and onlookers at the scene. Around mid-day, the body was removed.

More to this story will be provided as it becomes available.