Busy Week Ahead For St. Kitts And Nevis Delegation At The United Nations.

Prime Minister Drew is slated to address the global assembly on Saturday, September 23rd, delivering the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Statement.

In addition to this, he will present statements in his capacity as the CARICOM Quasi-lead for Health in two meetings, focusing on Universal Health Coverage and Tuberculosis.

Dr. Drew and his delegation are expected to take part is several forums to discuss Financing for Development, Pandemic Prevention, the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future, the Secretary General’s Climate Change Ambition Summit, and the United Nations General Assembly Rooftop Reception dubbed “The Development Future of the Caribbean” hosted by the Atlantic Council.

Among several other high-level engagements, the delegation is also scheduled for meetings with representatives from the Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, and Zimbabwe, and a breakfast meeting hosted by the Antigua Friends of Vision.

Among the members of the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation are Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas; Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Action, Environment, and more, Dr. Joyelle Clarke; as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaye Bass; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Ms. Sherilita Dore-Tyson, who attended meetings earlier this week.

During their attendance at the UNGA 78 Session, Prime Minister Drew and the delegation will engage with expatriate islanders at two events commemorating the 40th Anniversary of Independence of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

On Friday, September 22nd, the Prime Minister will host the 40th Anniversary Independence Gala & Cultural Extravaganza organized by the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy to the United Nations, and on Sunday, September 24th, the delegation will be at the annual Church ceremony in honour of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Day.