Butlers Enhancement & Improvement Association Donates Equipment to Health Centre

- Advertisement -





NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 19, 2022) — The Butlers Health Centre in the St. James’ Parish is the second institution in the Butlers community on the receiving end of a gift from the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association for the year so far.

During a small but significant handing over ceremony at the health centre on April 13, 2022, Ms. Regan Daniel, the association’s Public Relations Officer expressed the groups’ satisfaction with enhancing every facet of life in their community.

“Last year when the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association was incorporated as a non–profit company, the primary goal was to give back to the Butlers community in all areas… I am delighted and extremely proud to say that this goal is not only being realised but the association has revived the spirit of community mindedness and has created the environment in which the Butlers residents living overseas and in other parts of the federation, to once again be fully connected to their family and friends.

“Our partnership with the health professionals in Butlers goes without saying. In fact, the closer we are to them, the better it is and so, just as the association is giving back to the St. James, Primary School for our children’s early education on a regular basis, similarly, we would want to do the same for the Butlers Health Centre for the sustained good health of the people of Butlers.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure on behalf of the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association and more specifically the Queeley, the Browne and Wilkerson family living overseas, to hand over these three [blood] pressure monitoring machines – two manual and one digital along with 375 One Touch diabetes [test] strips to you Nurse Eaton [Heather David], and trust that they will go a long way in promoting quality health care for the people of Butlers” she said, adding that she was hopeful the equipment would be cared for and used appropriately.

In response to the donation, District Health Nurse David stationed at the Butlers Health Centre thanked the organization for its meaningful gesture.

“Ms. Daniel, on behalf of the staff of the Butlers Health Centre, by extension the Ministry of Health, I want to say a hearty thank you to the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association for this kind gesture. We look forward to these things because one of the attributes of community health is primary health care, and one of our services to the community we do outreach and we also do home visits, so this will go a very long way. So we are very much appreciate for the kind consideration,” she said

Nurse David underscored the importance of the donation to the clinic’s service and clients.

“I wish your association the very best. So we hope you take our greetings to the rest of the group. Let them know that that this will be of very good use to us because we like to have primary health care and in this case our clients will know their numbers, so they will be able to manage their health better, and when they are happy, we are happy,” she said.

The last donation by the association was made on February 04, 2022 to the St. James’ Primary School’s library in the form of six bean bags.

Also present at the handing over was Mrs. Roslyn Jeffers, Clinical Assistant at the Butlers Health Centre.