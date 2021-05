By Monique Washington

A furious fire early Tuesday morning has completely destroyed a Butlers Village shop that has served the community for decades.

Butlers Domino College owned by Clarence Jeffers went up in flames sometime after midnight (Tuesday, May 11). Villagers stood and witnessed as the shop that provided them with bread, beverage food and domino matches burnt to the ground.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined. More to this story as it becomes available.