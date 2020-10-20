ROAD TOWN, BVI–October 20th, 2020–Premier and Minister of Finance, Andrew Fahie stated that the Virgin Islands and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to deepen their relationship.

Speaking at the opening of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Consular Office in the Virgin Islands on October 16, Premier Fahie said, “The formalization of this relationship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines is only the first step in paving the way and creating the architecture for intra-regional trade.

Fahie stated that through the enhanced partnership the BVI will look to countries like St. Vincent to assist the BVI in enhancing our food security through the expansion of the Territory’s agricultural base.

In speaking on the mutually beneficially relationship, Premier Fahie said, “As we deepen the level of trade between the BVI and SVG we will support their efforts in retooling their labor force for the global knowledge-based digital service economy we now live in.”

He added, “We expect to invite their students to train with us at the Culinary Institute and Marine Centre at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College as St. Vincent and the Grenadines also prepares to diversify its own economy.

The people of the Virgin Islands and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have had a long-standing relationship spanning decades.

Premier Fahie said, “As regional leaders, we are committed to ensuring that our unique differences in topography, culture, and product offerings do not overshadow our commitment to working together.”

He added, “As a Caribbean region working together as one, our possibilities are limitless if we continue to collaboratively move as one hand to stimulate business and economic growth; and Governments and our people work together harmoniously to strengthen our respective jurisdictions and destinations.”

The Government of St. Vincent and Grenadines opened the first Consular Office in the Virgin Islands on October 16. Other speakers at the opening ceremony included Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Louis Straker; Honorary Consul of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bishop Ishmael Charles; and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips.

Bishop Ishmael Charles was appointed by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Louis Straker. As Honorary Consul, Bishop Charles will be responsible for promoting the economic interests of SVG in the Virgin Islands in addition to identifying and facilitating opportunities for development of business relations, trade, commerce, tourism and culture, assisting nationals of SVG living in the BVI and enhancing the relationships between SVG and the Virgin Islands.