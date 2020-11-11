Health Minister Malone stated that this is part of the Phase Three Testing Protocols which will manage the risk of COVID-19 transmission while reducing quarantine requirements during the incubation period for the disease.

The minister said that Cabinet decided that all travelers will be required to download the approved app and must be issued a Travel Certificate prior to arrival in the Territory.

He also explained that the Phase Three Testing Protocols will be applied to all travelers inclusive of Tourists, Residents, Belongers and Work Permit holders.

All incoming travelers will have to provide a certified RT-PCR COVID-19 negative test within five days prior to arrival from low-risk countries and within three days from medium and high-risk countries.

Incoming travelers will also be required to test on arrival, which if negative allows for controlled movement within the confines of an approved property and test after four complete days of quarantine, which if negative would allow for movement within the Territory.

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 before arrival will not be allowed to enter the Territory. However, should a person test positive during any stage after arrival, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.