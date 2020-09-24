ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The curfew in the Virgin Islands has been reduced by three hours for the next 14 days, beginning today, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The Cabinet of the Virgin Islands has advised the National Security Council to impose a new restricted curfew for a period of seven days from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

The Curfew Act 2017, Imposition of Curfew (No. 33) Order 2020 will take effect on September 24 to October 1 and will be subject to requirements in the Public Health (COVID-19 Control and Suppression Measures) Order.

The Cabinet of the Virgin Islands also decided that persons will be prohibited from operating vessels in Territorial waters between 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. except for ferry operators who may provide services between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Persons will also be prohibited from operating a vessel within the maritime exclusion zones except where authorized by the Joint Task Force.

Moreover, no boats or ships are allowed to enter or leave BVI waters without the express permission of the Governor.

These decisions come following an announcement by the Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone during the Fourteenth Sitting of the Second Session of the Fourth House of Assembly on September 22.

Malone stated that the current phase of the Territory’s pandemic response ‘Manage It’ called for a renewed emphasis on personal responsibility and the protection of all communities through effective enforcement of border control and Suppression Measures.

He also explained that the Territory’s best defense remains to incorporate simple yet effective prevention strategies into everyone’s daily life while he updated the public on the new recoveries and significant decrease in active COVID-19 cases.

As of September 23, the total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 stands at 71; the total number of persons recovered is 62; the total number of active cases is 8; and just one death has been recorded.

Members of the public are urged to continue to report any suspicious activity by dialing 311 and to adhere to all safety measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, wearing face masks in public, physical distancing and minimizing social gatherings. Failure to comply may result in fines and penalties.