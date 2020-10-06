ROADTOWN, BVI–October 5th 2020–Officials from the BVI Tourist Board will discuss the draft reopening protocols with stakeholders specific to their respective tourism sectors starting this week.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said that it is critical that Government meets with stakeholders in the service industry at this juncture as it actions its reopening plans for the Territory.

Premier Fahie said, “As I have said on many occasions, we are in this together, Government officials, Government agencies and private sector in ensuring that our guest are welcomed in the safest manner possible and that our communities remain safe as well.”

The Premier, who is also the Minister for Tourism, said that the discussions are expected to be productive as the industry experts get an opportunity to review the plans and give input which will ultimately aid in the finalization of the COVID-19 protocols for that industry.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the BVI Tourist Board, Mrs. Kenisha Sprauve said the board is eager to lead the discussions with its industry partners as they finalize the COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the various sectors of the Tourism Industry.

She said, “The frank and impartial discussions will be the perfect opportunity for experts in the various industries to lend their voices to the COVID-19 strategies proposed for the reopening.”

Mrs. Sprauve added that the meetings will be held virtually and stakeholders who have not received an invitation can contact the BVI Tourist Board for the meeting details.

The industry meetings are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, October 6 with resorts, private islands and large hotels

• Wednesday October 7with small hotels, guesthouses and villas

• Thursday, October 8 with licensed taxi operatives

• Tuesday, October 13 with tour operators, shuttles, car rentals

• Wednesday, October 14 with marinas and crewed yacht charters, bareboat yacht charters

• Thursday, October 15 with diving and water sports

• Tuesday, October 20, restaurants and bars

• Wednesday, October 21 with spas and salons

Premier Andrew Fahie has said that BVILOVE is about “creating a Green BVI where all residents love living in the Green BVI. Employees and employers love working in the Green BVI. Family and friends love visiting the Green BVI. And, local and foreign investors love investing in the Green BVI.”