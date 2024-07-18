BVI Children Working On Picking Up Litter, Painting, And Cleaning Up Public Places.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Waste Management is currently carrying out a 5-day beautification project across the Territory that has employed 225 youngsters between the ages of 11 and 17.

It is not clear whether the employed children are being paid to participate.

The programme started on Monday, July 15 and will conclude on Friday, July 19.

The project is currently in progress and the community will see beautification improvements being carried out as every district will benefit from being a part of this project.

Minister for Health and Social Development Vincent Wheatley said, “I am happy to see this initiative continue as it affords our young people another opportunity to interact with the environment and enhance their social responsibility to take care of it. We are trying to create a more environmentally considerate and responsive community and the youth is a vital part of the process.”

As part of the programme the youngsters will be educated about environmental management, and be exposed to the work required to maintain clean and beautiful surroundings.

BVI GIS. This photo appears to show two youths painting a wall with a roller, as seen from inside a car at some distance.

Director of Waste Management, Mr. Marcus Solomon said that every district is focusing on one project. That may be cleaning beaches and roadways, or painting walls or buildings.

Team leaders have identified what project their group will tackle in each respective district. “So far we have been seeing progress photos and I can say that the children are doing a wonderful job. We hope to continue this programme and continue to inspire the youth to be more environmentally conscious,” Mr. Solomon stated.

The Department of Waste Management is committed to ensuring that the natural beauty of the Territory is enhanced by utilising state of the art waste management technology to ensure timely collection, disposal and where possible the recycling of waste.

Source: BVI Press Information Office.