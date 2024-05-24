BVI Determined To Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Grounds.

- Advertisement -

The BVI Environmental Health Division is urging residents to take immediate action to reduce mosquito breeding sites following heavy rainfall.

Deputy Chief Environmental Health Officer, Ms. Henrietta Alexander said the accumulation of standing water poses a significant risk for increased mosquito activity, which can lead to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue Fever and Chikungunya.

Ms. Alexander said, “The recent rains have created numerous potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “By taking simple steps to eliminate standing water, residents can play a crucial role in reducing the mosquito population and protecting our community from illness.”

Members of the community are asked to inspect their property and do the following:

1. Remove standing water by regularly checking and emptying containers that collect water, such as flowerpots, which can serve as breeding sites.

2. Ensuring that gutters and drains are cleared of debris so that water can flow freely. Blocked gutters can create pools of water that attract mosquitoes.

3. Keep swimming pools, hot tubs, and ornamental ponds properly maintained and chlorinated. Cover pools when not in use and use aeration for ponds to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

4. Check tarps, covers, and other outdoor equipment for water accumulation.

5. Properly dispose of old tires and ensure that any containers stored outdoors are turned upside down or covered to prevent water collection.

6. Keep lawns mowed and shrubs trimmed to reduce hiding places for adult mosquitoes. Overgrown vegetation provides ideal resting spots for mosquitoes during the day.

Ms. Alexander is also advising the community to use mosquito repellent when outdoors and to ensure that window and door screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.

She added that community-wide participation in source reduction is essential to our mosquito control efforts. “By taking these preventive measures, we can collectively reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases and create a healthier environment for everyone,” Ms. Alexander said.

The Environmental Health Division is committed to ensuring that all aspects of the environment with the potential to negatively impact the health of the population are managed efficiently to enable all persons in the BVI to attain and maintain optimal health and well-being.

Source: BVI GIS