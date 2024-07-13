BVI Goverment Still Working On Commission Of Enquiry Recommendations.

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Virgin Islands continues to work to complete the implementation of the recommendations outlined in the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report, by the 31 August 2024 deadline.

What is the purpose of the Commission of Enguiry?

As stated on the Web site of the Commission of Enquiry

… the purpose (of the enquiry) is to establish whether there is evidence of corruption, abuse of office or other serious dishonesty that has taken place in public office in recent years, and if so what conditions allowed this to happen. This will ensure that BVI’s governance is working in a fair and transparent manner for the people of BVI. The Commissioner will report his findings and recommendations to the Governor.

The Commission of Inquiry is not a court, therefore it will not make findings of criminality.

The June monthly report presented to Governor Daniel Pruce and Premier of the Virgin Islands, Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley, noted the implementation progress.

As of June 28, 2024, all 50 Framework Recommendations have commenced, with 35 recommendations (70%) already completed and 15 recommendations (30%) actively progressing with substantial work done.

These recommendations, categorised into 131 specific actions, have seen significant traction. One hundred and three actions (79%) have been successfully completed, 25 actions (19%) are ongoing with substantial work done, and plans for the remaining three actions (2%) are in development.

Throughout June 2024, the Cabinet successfully approved crucial legislative measures, including the Integrity in Public Life Legislative Framework, the Institutional and Non-institutional Grant Issuance Framework Policy, the Civil Mitigation Policy, and the Statutory Boards Policy.

Additionally, the Crown Land Management Bill 2024 was successfully passed in the House of Assembly on June 17, 2024.

Prior milestones include:

A comprehensive review of the Virgin Islands Constitution.

Establishment of a Register of Interests.

Restructuring the distribution of Assistance Grants to enhance efficiency.

Rigorous audits of government contracts.

The Government of the Virgin Islands has also proactively addressed issues concerning residency and Belonger status, advanced Public Service Transformation initiatives, and investigated critical matters impacting the Virgin Islands community.

Initially scheduled for completion by May 31, 2024, Governor Daniel Pruce extended the deadline to August 31, 2024, recognising the substantial achievements, greater collaboration and ongoing commitment of the Government of the Virgin Islands.

This extension ensures thorough implementation of all necessary reforms, underscoring the government’s dedication to upholding transparency, integrity, and effective and ongoing governance.

Source: BVI Government Information Office.