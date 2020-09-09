Road Town, Virgin Islands–September 8th, 2020

The BVI Ministry of Health and Social Development issued a press release today advising residents to to be vigilant against counterfeit hand sanitizers that are being sold ‘on the market’.

The ministry is alerting the public to the counterfeit hand sanitizers that look just like genuine products but contain the active ingredients in a toxic gel made with methanol or methyl alcohol and 1-propanol or propyl alcohol that may result in death.

Methanol, methyl alcohol or wood alcohol is used to make rocket fuel and antifreeze, but is toxic to humans and animals.

The use of methanol can cause methanol poisoning and should never be rubbed on the skin or swallowed, says the ministry press release.

Using hand sanitizers that contain methanol can cause serious health problems such as loss of coordination, vomiting, abdominal pain, or blurred vision that may start as early as 12 hours after exposure. Usage can also cause long term affects such as blindness, kidney failure and death.

1-Propanol or 1-propyl alcohol is used to make industrial solvents (a type of cleaner) and can be toxic if swallowed. Using hand sanitizers made with 1-propanol can cause skin or eye irritation, decreased breathing and heart rate, and may lead to death.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has reported four deaths because of methanol poisoning.

The ministry also advises individuals not to taste their hands or drink any hand sanitizer in place of alcoholic drink as this is also dangerous and has resulted in the death of an individual due to alcohol poisoning.