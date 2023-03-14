BVI House of Assembly Dissolved; Election Date Still Unknown

(VI Consortium) Elections are officially around the corner for the British Virgin Islands, following the dissolution of parliament at the end of Friday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

A proclamation published in the territory’s Gazette on Saturday reads in part, “Now Therefore, I John Rankin CMG, Governor of the Virgin Islands, by virtue and in exercise of the powers vested in me and in accordance with section 84(2) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007, U.K.S.I. 2007 No. 1678, do hereby proclaim that the House of Assembly shall be dissolved on the 10th day of March, 2023.”

It adds, “… All Members of the said House of Assembly and all His Majesty’s loving subjects in the Virgin Islands and all other persons whom it may concern are hereby required to take due notice hereof and to govern themselves accordingly.”

Despite recent events, BVI residents are still in the dark about when, between March 31 and May 10, they will have the chance to elect their chosen parliamentary representative, as the territory still awaits the announcement of an election date from Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley.