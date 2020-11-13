Minister for Transportation, Works and Utilities Kye Rymer stated during the Fifth Sitting of the Second Session of the Fourth House of Assembly of the Virgin Islands in February that the Taxi and Livery Commission has been making steady progress towards regulating the transportation-for-hire industry since appointing the new board in October of 2019.

Rymer said, “The Customer Care Transportation Platform is a tool that will enable the Commission to efficiently capture the feedback of travelers using any taxi, shuttle, bus, tour or limousine hired service. Compliments on stellar service are welcome and complaints of poor or unfair services will be investigated by the Commission’s Board and corrective actions and resolutions put in place.”

In this “New Regular” the Customer Care Transportation Platform is expected to be accessible to the public in multiple formats including call-in, web based and on social media; to make the process of giving feedback efficient and at the same time effective.

The Taxi and Livery Commission (TLC) is the regulatory body of the land transportation-for-hire industry of the British Virgin Islands.