ROAD TOWN, BVI–December 10th, 2020–Minister for Health and Social Development Carvin Malone has confirmed that there are now two new active cases of COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands.

This comes after the announcement made on December 7 of an imported case discovered while in quarantine aboard his yacht. The second newly imported case was also detected while in quarantine aboard his yacht after completing the fourth-day testing that is required as part of the entry protocols for incoming travelers to the Territory.

Malone stated during a COVID-19 Update interview on December 7, that the Public Health Unit and BVI Health Services Authority team have been providing rigorous support and that contact tracing for both cases is underway.

“We are pleased that all of the protocols have been properly followed so that the contact tracing is not extensive throughout the Territory,” Malone said. He also emphasized that everyone arriving in the BVI is subject to a mandatory quarantine period of 4 days and that all violators will be tracked, traced and fined.

The total number of tests conducted in the British Virgin Islands to date is now 8,846 with 75 total COVID-19 positive cases confirmed; 72 recoveries, two active and 1 death.

In the meantime, the Health Minister informed that the territory has secured two sources of the COVID-19 vaccine, one through the United Kingdom and the other through World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization, which guarantees access to the vaccines to participating countries.

Phase Three of the border reopening has commenced and the public is again reminded to comply with all health and safety measures that include hand washing, wearing of face masks in public spaces, maintaining 6 feet from others outside of your households, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, keeping hands out of your face and limiting large gatherings, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Persons who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the Medical Hotline at 852-7650 for medical advice and testing. Common symptoms include fever, cough, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing.