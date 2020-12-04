The CDC’s Health Notice has a five-tiered Risk Assessment for COVID-19. The tiers are described as Level 4: COVID-19 Very High, Level 3: COVID-19 High, Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate, Level 1: COVID-19 Low and Level Unknown: COVID-19 Unknown.

The British Virgin Islands has been placed in Level 1: COVID-19 Low risk along with a few other Caribbean countries like the Cayman Islands, Grenada and Anguilla which states that all travelers should wear a mask, maintain physical distance from non-household members, wash hands often or use sanitizer and monitor their health for signs of illness.

This comes as the Territory officially re-opened for visitors on December 1 as Phase III of the Controlled and Restricted Border Re-opening Plan.

