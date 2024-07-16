BVI Posts Record Tourist Numbers.

- Advertisement -

Premier of the Virgin Islands Dr. Natalio Wheatley announces that Virgin Islands tourism sector has welcomed more arrivals than ever so far in the first half of 2024.

According to the Central Statistics Office, compared to the same period in 2023, tourist arrivals surged by a remarkable 17.2%, totalling 682,773 visitors as opposed to 582,674.

This exceptional performance can be attributed to substantial increases across all categories of tourists.

Cruise ship passengers saw a notable rise of 16.2%, overnight visitors increased by 19.3%, and day trippers rose by an impressive 37.2%. In the first quarter of 2024, total tourist arrivals soared by an impressive 30.3%, reaching 497,556 compared to 381,866 in 2023.

This increase was fuelled by a 31.6% increase in cruise ship passengers, a 25.2% rise in overnight visitors, and a significant 34.8% increase in day trippers.

Despite a historical dominance of cruise ship passengers in total arrivals, there has been a notable shift towards greater balance among visitor types in 2024.

Overnight visitors demonstrated a resilient 13.0% increase, while day trippers continued their robust growth with a 39.4% rise. This shift underscores a more balanced distribution among day trippers, overnighters, and cruise passengers in the overall visitor composition.

According to Dr. Wheatley, the Virgin Islands tourism sector’s outstanding performance in the first half of 2024 sets a new benchmark for growth and resilience.

At a time when a number of vacation destinations, especially in Europe, are actually seeking to reduce the number of tourists and questioning the value of cruise ship visitors to destinations, the reverse is the case in the BVI and other Caribbean nations such as the Dominican Republic.

Premier Wheatley said, “We are delighted to see such a historic performance in our tourism sector during the first half of 2024. These figures underscore the Virgin Islands’ enduring appeal, and highlight our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for visitors from around the globe.”

He added, “As we continue to navigate through a dynamic global tourism landscape, these results highlight the Virgin Islands’ growing appeal and ability to attract diverse segments of travellers. We look forward to building on this momentum and welcoming even more visitors to our beautiful islands.”

Source: BVI GIS.