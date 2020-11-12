Fahie warned, “While we want to ensure that our processes are seamless as we move into Phase III, we must all bear in mind that reopening our borders during this COVID-19 era where most of the world is experiencing record high spikes, is a risk, where if a case of COVID-19 gets into our Territory, and not managed properly, then it can go through the whole community very quickly.”

Fahie said as a result, all travelers entering the Territory, inclusive of all Citizens, Belongers, Permanent Residents and Work Permit Holders, will be required to pay for the traveler application, monitoring bracelet and the required two tests.

He further stated that the two PCR tests will be mandatory upon entry and on the fourth day for all travelers over five years old. The total cost for the application, bracelet and two mandatory PCR tests is of $175 per person. Additionally, persons will be charged $125 for any tampering or damage to the monitoring bracelet.

Premier Fahie said that the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands has agreed that travelers requiring a test from a Government facility to facilitate exit from the Territory will be charged $70.00 per test.

The Premier also announced that the first three months, from December 1, to February 28, 2021, the cost of quarantine in a Government approved property will be met by the Government of the Virgin Islands only for the following categories of persons: Citizens, Belongers, Permanent Residents and Work Permit Holders, exclusive of meals.

The Territory will open its borders to visitors on December 1 for the first time since its closure in March.