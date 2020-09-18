BVI-September 16th,2020–Minister for Health and Social Development, Honourable Carvin Malone has issued a warning to property owners who are tempted to violate zoning laws and human rights to safe, sanitary and decent living conditions.

Malone made that threat after explaining during the most recent COVID-19 Update, “During their contact tracing activities, the Public Health team has uncovered an over-crowded commercial property on Wickham’s Cay that has seemingly been unlawfully converted into residential use. All the occupants of that property have been placed under quarantine, tested, and will be required to undergo follow up testing after 14 days.”

He said that property owners engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist or be subjected to consequences of the law.

Malone did not explain why no arrests had been made in the case he mentioned, or whether the owners had been formally served with a cease and desist order, nor exactly why these tenants were tested for Covid-19 and quarantined.

It is not known at this time whether the occupants of the building were illegal immigrants.

In a September 2nd announcement, Premier Fahie stated that the BVI will not be a hub for human trafficking and that “persons engaging in all or any illegal activities will be sought after vigorously and brought to justice. Those that need to be deported will be deported.”

Malone also stated that the frontline teams remain critical to the Territory’s success in the detection of COVID-19 cases.

“The majority of cases, 81 percent were detected through case contact and surveillance. The remaining 19 percent were among returning individuals and residents seeking health care. This clearly shows the efficiency and resilience of our various teams to which I have reported from time to time.”

While speaking on those directly affected by COVID-19, Malone highlighted that the majority of persons infected with the virus were between 21 and 59 years old.

He disclosed that cases have also been detected in all age groups, including children, teens, and the elderly.

“Seven patients were between the ages of ten months and ten years, three were between ten and 20 years old, and three patients were over the age of 60. More males than females tested positive, with 52 percent of cases recorded among males,” said Malone.

Since the official COVID-19 Update at 10:00 am today, the total number of persons tested in the Territory is 4308, the total cases of positive tests for COVID-19 recorded is 69, the total number of persons recovered is 46, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 is 22, and the total number of deaths so far remains at just one.