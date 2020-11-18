BVI–November 17th,2020–Taxi Operators on Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke have been informed about the details of the protocols in place for that the taxi business as the Territory continues to move forward with the Phase III reopening of its borders to welcome visitors to the Virgin Islands.

The reopening of the Territory to welcome visitors is scheduled for December 1 through the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport and December 8 via the marine approved areas.

In the industry meetings on the Sister Islands from November 2 to 6, Taxi operators learned about two beneficial initiatives necessary for the industry.

Minister for Transportation, Works and Utilities Kye Rymer said that the Customer Care Transportation Platform tool is one program that was highly anticipated.

He reminded operators to take advantage and register for the Gold Seal certification COVID-19 Training for businesses engaged in Tourism activities as they must be certified to receive visitors as part of Phase III of the reopening of the Tourism industry.

Rymer explained that both programs compliment the Transportation In Excellence (TIE) initiative that represents BVILOVE from the Taxi Operators to our visitors and residents.

Chairman Ms. Lorna Christopher, Director Mr. Jevaughn Parsons and other members of the Taxi and Livery Commission in the industry shared that the Customer

Care Transportation Platform tool will enable her team to efficiently capture the feedback of travelers using any taxi, shuttle, bus, tour or limousine hired service.

The Chairman also interacted with taxi operators on the by-laws of the commission as part of the familiarization visit.

Director Parsons said, “We are forging forward with opening our borders to the international market and as a result, we are hosting a series of industry meetings. The meetings on the Sister Islands created an open forum where operators from each island and the representatives of the commission could share concerns and recommendations for the Transportation In Excellence (TIE) standard moving forward.”

The Taxi and Livery Commission is committed to working with taxi and livery operators to ensure that those who provide inbound and domestic services are certified, ready and able to function within required BVI official procedures during the Phase III Border Reopening plan.