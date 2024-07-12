BVI Trying To Tackle Leaky Water Pipes And Theft Of Water–Hires UK Experts.

- Advertisement -

The BVI is taking steps to reduce losses of potable water through leaks in pipes and distribution systems.

Water leaks are a problem globally, expecially in island jurisdictions and in places where tourists substantially increase seasonal water usage.

Better management of the Territory’s Water Distribution Network may be on the way as a major contract was signed to curtail “non-revenue water” (wasted water) and create sustainability by improving leak detection.

The Virgin Islands Recovery and Development Agency (RDA), on behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands, signed a contract with Water Research Centre Limited (WRC) for a consultancy for the provision of Leak Detection Services.

Water Research Centre is a British company that started about 100 years ago as a government department, but was privatised along with the UK water industry, and now acts as an independent consultancy providing advice to water providers worldwide. It employs over 200 people, according to ist Web site.

From the Web Site of Water Research Centre, an outline of their leak detection process.

The primary objective of this contract valued at USD $104,750.00, is to conduct capacity development of local contractors and the Water and Sewage Department, to improve leak detection and to curtail non-revenue water.

The consultant will work with the Water and Sewerage Department and community personnel to identify and locate water leaks within the BVI water distribution system, including both visible and non-visible leaks, to reduce water loss and improve efficiency.

This project has a scheduled duration of six weeks and is anticipated to be completed by 15th October, 2024.

At the contract signing ceremony on 11 July, Minister for Communications and Works Kye Rymer said that leak detection is an ongoing challenge, and it is essential to critically understand why some households are not receiving water.

“We have embarked on this project because we understand that there is quite a lot of theft but there is quite a lot of leaks on the system and it is essential for us to identify those,” he said.

The Works Minister added, “There needs to be a holistic approach in terms of leak detection throughout the Territory, knowing that we have age-old infrastructure”.

Chief Executive Officer of the RDA Mr. Anthony McMaster said, “At the RDA, we are excited of the Ministry’s intention to attack this plaguing situation. This project is designed along the spheres of one of RDA’s three remits. We are linked to capacity building and the Ministry saw an opportunity to utilize this project to build capacity of not only the water and sewerage department but also private personnel.”

The CEO added, “This project will not be a one-time fix but will create new industries in the Territory.”

In support of the project Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works Mrs. Elvia Smith Maduro said, “The matter of a consistent, reliable source of potable water is very important for us as the Ministry responsible for Infrastructure and in support of the Minister in achieving the legislative agenda for this important and critical component of the infrastructure of the Territory.”

Managing Director of Water Research Centre Limited Andy Blackhall said, “The actions that the Government is taking in initiating this capacity building programme are timely and important. We look forward to working with you to share best practice, to focus on training, building capacity, technologies and materials and all the things that go towards providing safe, clean drinking water to the people that inhabit these islands.”

The ‘Leak Detection Consultancy’ contract represents phase one of a three phase approach to Water Optimisation Programme with the RDA. The other two phases include the ‘Supply and installation of water meters for the reservoirs across the British Virgin Islands’, and the ‘Supply and Installation of Domestic Water Meters across the BVI’.

The 11th July, contract signing was also attended by Acting Director of Water and Sewerage Department Mr. Brian Davis, RDA Project Manager Mrs. Nioka Anderson Murray and RDA Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist Mrs. Tifanie Robinson.

Non-revenue water (NRW) is water that has been produced and is “lost” before it reaches the customer. Losses can be real losses (through leaks , sometimes also referred to as physical losses) or apparent losses (for example through theft or metering inaccuracies).

Source: BVI press release.