C.O. Williams continues Road works on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project In St. Lucia

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of road works on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project. The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday, November 27th,2023, to Sunday, December 10th, 2023.

Presently our focus of works shall be the completion of all utility works at the Cul de Sac junction and all sidewalks and drainage works along the Millennium Highway in preparation for asphalt works.

Potholes and repairs will be carried out in the main carriageway in preparation of surfacing works.

Millennium Highway:

Road Works. Single lane traffic (Millennium Highway)

Drain Construction (Between Sol Gas Station and Monkey Town Junction)

Surveying Activities (OKEU Roundabout to Cul De Sac Intersection)

Earthworks Activities (Between Arm #3 and Bridge along road edge – LHS &RHS)

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Utility Works. (LUCELEC, FLOW, WASCO)

Road works. Single lane traffic. (Morne Road, East Coast Road and West Coast Road)

Sidewalk Construction (Arms 1,2, 3 and 4)

Work activities are subject to change depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary accommodations have been made for the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic within the work zones – traffic lights may be in operation. All road users and pedestrians are asked to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road and exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works.

C. O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconvenience likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

DELAYS ARE LIKELY.

COMPLAINTS & GRIEVANCES :

Complaints and Grievances from the general public can be submitted to the following.

WhatsApp Number: 716-0439 Email: complaints@cowstlucia.com